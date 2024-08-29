The defense forces continue to actively inflict losses on the enemy's troops in terms of manpower and equipment, exhaust the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the OSGT "Khortytsya".

In the eastern direction for the past day, August 28, the total losses of the Russian army are:

personnel – 1087;

tanks – 3;

armored fighting vehicles – 18;

guns and mortars – 25;

automotive equipment - 42;

special equipment - 11;

air defense means – 1;

EW station – 2;

shelters – 105;

ammunition warehouses - 10.

