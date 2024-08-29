Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep into territory of Russian Federation with Western weapons - EU Ambassador Maternova

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, shares the opinion of the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, regarding the need to allow Kyiv to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

She stated this in an interview with "Ukrinform", Censor.NET informs.

Maternova emphasized that Ukrainians should be allowed to effectively defend themselves against Russian strikes.

At the same time, she noted that Kyiv must comply with international law.

Regarding your question, I can only repeat the words of my boss, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who very openly called for the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, because Ukraine should be allowed to defend itself effectively and in accordance with the norms of international law," Maternova said.

According to her, after the largest Russian aerial bombardment of civilian infrastructure, it is time for the allies to give Ukraine more opportunities to repel Russian strikes.

She recalled that the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure and houses, and killed civilians.

"I really think it's time for all of us to come together and help Ukraine defend itself by providing even more air defense and capabilities to repel these terrible, terrible strikes," the EU ambassador added.

