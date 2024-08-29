Czech Republic will convince its EU partners to lift restrictions on use of weapons for Ukraine - Lipavsky

The Czech Republic will call on its allies to limit Ukraine's attacks on the Russian Federation with Western weapons as little as possible.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, before the start of the informal meeting of the heads of the EU's foreign affairs, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He called the discussion of the permission to use Western weapons for strikes on the Russian Federation "another episode of the endless series "Helping Ukraine" when the things discussed today will be a given in half a year."

Lipavsky reminded that the Czech Republic, when transferring weapons, does not limit their use. However, he admitted, the republic is not transferring state-of-the-art systems, as it operates mostly within its own munitions or other initiatives.

The minister noted that Prague does not make demands regarding restrictions also because it is convinced that Ukraine has the full right to defend itself against aggression based on international law.

Read more: Ukraine has right to defend itself even on territory of aggressor - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Lipavsky

"Such defense can also take place on the territory of the aggressor country. Planes with bombs and missiles that destroy Ukrainian cities fly from airfields on the territory of the Russian Federation. Therefore, it is logical to try to prevent such strikes even before these missiles and bombs are in the air." , - explained Lipavsky.

At the same time, he stated that the Czech Republic understands partners who fear that such a "political game" has certain risks.

"So we need to discuss. In any case, we will convince our allies to lower the restrictions, so that there are as few of them as possible," the minister concluded.

Read more: Ukraine has right to defend itself even on territory of aggressor - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Lipavsky