Only 9% of Ukrainians are ready to give up occupied territories to end war - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainian citizens continue to demonstrate their unwillingness to fulfil Russia's demands to end the war. 32% of Ukrainians believe that peace talks with Russia are possible only after the liberation of all territories.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey conducted by the "Democratic Initiatives" Foundation and the "Razumkov Centre".

Only 9% of Ukrainians are ready to recognise the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation to end the war (in August 2023 - less than 5%), while 81% consider it unacceptable (in August 2023 - 90%).

About one-third of Ukrainians (32%) believe that negotiations with Russia to end the war are possible only after the liberation of all Ukrainian territories. This approach is supported by a relative majority in each of the age groups, but among young people aged 18-29, the figure is slightly lower (28%) than the national average, and among respondents aged 50-59, on the contrary, it is higher (36%).

Regarding other conditions for possible negotiations with Russia, public opinion is almost equally divided between those who allow negotiations solely for the release of prisoners and hostages (19%), those who believe peace talks are possible even now (20%), and those who believe that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia in principle (18%).

In addition, 18.5% of Ukrainians expressed their readiness to give up Ukraine's future membership in NATO, as in August 2023, but the majority considers this unacceptable (67%, and in August 2023 - 74%).

Giving up membership in the European Union is also unacceptable to the vast majority of Ukrainians (71%), while 17% are ready to give it up.

Security guarantees against Russian aggression in the future

Security guarantees from other countries will be able to protect Ukraine from possible Russian aggression in the future - 62% of Ukrainians are convinced of this. In the regional context, residents of the South rely on such security guarantees the most (71%), while the number of undecided people is the highest in the East (21%).

At the same time, at this stage of the war, the majority of Ukrainians (64%) are convinced that Russia's aggression was inevitable after Ukraine regained its independence, while those who believe that it might not have happened are in the minority (18%).

Similarly, the majority of respondents (59.5%) are convinced that regardless of the outcome of the current war with Russia, Russia will attack Ukraine again in the future.





