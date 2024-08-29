The operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation demonstrated that the Russian "red lines" are empty.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba before the beginning of the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries in Brussels.

"We once again demonstrated that those who talk about the fear of escalation mostly use this argument only in order not to make the decisions that Ukraine needs," he said.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine once again proved its ability to defeat Russia.

"Ukraine achieved these results against everything and everyone: everyone who argued that the situation was hopeless, that victory was impossible, that Russia would eventually succeed, and that the strategy should be reconsidered. All these arguments were defeated as quickly as the Russian troops in the Kursk region ", the minister said, adding that the voices of skeptics have fallen silent for now, and allies need to continue to act effectively and implement bold decisions.

