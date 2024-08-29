Emergency power outages are introduced in Kyiv and 11 regions (updated)

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv city, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kyiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of DTEK.

This is due to the difficult situation in the power system.

Thus, the outage schedules will not be in effect.

Subsequently, Ukrenergo reported that emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Donetsk (partially) regions.

The previous power outage schedules in these regions are temporarily not in effect.

