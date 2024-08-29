China calls for refraining from escalation and provocations that could lead to expansion of "Ukrainian crisis" - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China is concerned about the generally high probability of further escalation and expansion of the "Ukrainian crisis." Beijing called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could lead to an even greater aggravation of the situation.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

He was asked to comment on the words of Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia, about his country's concern about the West's easing of conditions for Ukraine to use weapons against Russia.

"As far as I know, what you said about the briefing (by Li Hui - ed.) does not correspond to the facts. There is widespread concern about the high probability of further escalation and expansion of the "crisis" (as China calls the Russian war against Ukraine - ed.)," Lin said.

The international community prioritizes de-escalation of the situation, so China calls on all parties to avoid expanding the combat zone, refrain from escalation and provocations that could lead to an expansion of the conflict," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.

Jian added that all parties should remain calm, exercise restraint, and avoid actions that could lead to an even greater escalation of the situation.

