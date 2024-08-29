Poll: 76% of Ukrainians believe that all Russians are responsible for Russian aggression against Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainian citizens consider all Russians responsible for Russia's war against our country.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center.

Thus, the opinion that all Russians are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine is shared by 76% of Ukrainians, while 20% of respondents disagree.

There is a certainty in this issue in society, as only 4% do not have a clear position on this topic. Moreover, regardless of age, respondents mostly fully agree with the collective responsibility of Russians, sociologists say.

At the same time, 64.5% of respondents agree that the Russian population is pushing the leadership of the aggressor country to continue the war against Ukraine.

This applies to both the youngest generation of Ukrainians (66% of 18-29 year olds) and the oldest (60% of people over 60).

After 2.5 years of full-scale aggression, 54% of Ukrainians believe that in the event of an even longer war with Russia, Ukraine will be able to withstand it, 28% disagree, and 18% are not sure.

The face-to-face survey was conducted from August 8 to 15, 2024, in all regions of Ukraine (in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions - only in the territories controlled by the government of Ukraine and not subject to hostilities).

Sociologists interviewed 2017 respondents aged 18 and older. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.