Kyiv community has purchased more than 1300 drones for defenders and distributes them among 5 brigades, - Klytschko

The Kyiv community has purchased over 1300 drones for the military. At today's meeting of the Kyiv City Council, the issue of distributing drones among the brigades is being decided.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council is to distribute the UAVs purchased by the city to the soldiers on the front line. These are 1310 MAVIC 3T drones. The quadcopters, which are extremely necessary at the front, will be transferred to five brigades," Klytschko said.

The mayor of the capital noted that the 3rd Assault and 5th Assault Brigades, 112th and 241st Brigades of Kyiv Territorial Defense, as well as the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Rubizh" will receive drones.

"We will also transfer 5 vehicles that were on the balance sheet of the Kyiv Municipal Guard to the three military units. The capital should continue the Kyiv Defender program for the next year to further help the security and defense forces," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already allocated UAH 7.5 billion to help the military.