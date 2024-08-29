Zelenskyy held meetings on front and long-range weapons: Pokrovsk and Toretsk receive most attention

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held two meetings with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and other military commanders on the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Two important meetings. The first one was with Chief of Staff Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych on the front. They discussed each direction in detail. Most attention was paid to Pokrovsk and Toretsk. Supplying our brigades and specific defense actions. I am grateful to all the units that are really fighting steadfastly in their positions," he said.

The meeting also discussed the operation in the Kursk region, the tasks of which are being implemented.

The second meeting was attended by Syrskyi, SSU head Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. However, the president did not disclose the details of this meeting.

"The only thing worth mentioning is my gratitude to all our developers and manufacturers of long-range weapons. We are building up the Ukrainian long-range force," Zelenskyy added.

