Situation is difficult and uncontrollable: Fighting already on outskirts of Selydove - Deep State

Russian invaders have planted their flag on the administrative buildings of the Kotliarevska mine east of Selydove.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"A Katsap rag on the administrative buildings of the Kotliarevska mine east of Selydove," the statement reads.

It is noted that the fighting is already on the outskirts of the city.

"The situation is difficult and uncontrollable," the analysts added.

