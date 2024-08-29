Many EU states expressed support for Kursk operation - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that many EU member states supported the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia.

He said this at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Borrell recalled his words about how Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kursk region "struck a blow to Putin's narrative."

"Ukraine showed strategic audacity and made Putin's narrative about a 'special operation' completely useless," he said.

According to him, at a meeting of foreign ministers, "many member states expressed support for the Kursk operation" as part of Ukraine's inherent right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

Borrell also mentioned the speech of Ukrainian Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who emphasized that the offensive in the Kursk region undermined the myth of Russia's "invulnerability."

"In February, two and a half years ago, Putin started the war, believing that it would last a couple of weeks. And it has been going on for more than a couple of years. And he has not captured Kyiv, but even the territory of Russia has been attacked," he summarized.

