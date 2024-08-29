Use of withdrawn "military" PIT from local communities is only 45%.

The "military" personal income tax was removed from community budgets in 2023, along with the "force" personal income tax. The amount of funds withdrawn amounted to approximately UAH 115 billion.

Information on the use of funds seized from communities by the state was provided by the Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports citing the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

Only 45% of the actual PIT revenues were used by the main spending units in January-July 2024.

In total, in 2024, expenditures amounting to UAH 32 billion were made out of UAH 77.3 billion in revenues. While the military units systematically use the funds, the Ministry of Strategic Industries was able to use UAH 529 million out of the UAH 25 billion allocated to it for the provision of military units, which is 2%.

In 2023, the funds withdrawn from communities were used by 65% with similar dynamics: The Ministry of Defense used 100% of the funds, and the State Special Communications Service used UAH 0.

