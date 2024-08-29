Ukrainian defense companies will be represented at International Defense Industry Exhibition "MSPO 2024" in Poland

The National Association of Defense Industries of Ukraine (NAUDI) will take part in the 32nd International Defense Industry Exhibition "MSPO 2024", which will be held in the Polish city of Kielce from September 3 to 6, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NAUDI press service.

The MSPO exhibition brings together key representatives of the global defense industry from dozens of countries, including the largest delegations from Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for defense companies to showcase their latest products and services, as well as establish strategic partnerships with international market players.

At two large stands, NAUDI will present a wide range of products from its member companies that are part of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. Among them: Ukrainian Armor, Kvertus, Altair, Ukrspecsystems, Airlogix, UKRTAC, Radionix, System Electronic Export, Archer, KTD Plus, KTD Jupiter, Athlon Avia, Aviation Systems of Ukraine, UA Defence, SpetsMashKomplekt, as well as partners from the public sector, including Luch Design Bureau.

See more: Blinken visits production of Ukrainian FPV drones and attack copters. PHOTO