US and China could not agree on specific plan for negotiations to end war in Ukraine - Sullivan

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States and China have failed to agree on a specific plan for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a briefing.

He stressed that the US adheres to the simple principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine". At the same time, China insists that the war should end diplomatically.

"We haven't come to any concrete plan for diplomacy, in large part because the United States is very firmly committed to the simple principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,'" Sullivan said.

The US National Security Advisor added that it is up to Ukraine to decide how it wants to continue diplomatic and negotiating processes.

Earlier, Sullivan said that negotiations with Russia on the exchange of prisoners and any potential negotiations on the war in Ukraine are not related.