There were 215 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Most of them in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Toretsk sectors - General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. The occupiers are actively attacking at the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupyansk, Toretsk, Lyman and Kramatorsk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 59 air strikes, including 86 KABs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 115 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Bratenytsia, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Dmytrivka, Prohres, Studenok, Ponomarenky in Sumy region; Zahryzove, Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv region; Hrekivka in Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Izmailivka, Vodiane, Veselyi Hai, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk region; Tokarivka, Burhunka, Poniativka, Tamarine in Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, with a total of eight combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements over the day totalled 25. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Miasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebryanskyi forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defences of our defenders in the area of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

The enemy attempted to break into our defences 21 times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukha Balka.

Read more: Russian army tries to encircle Ukrainian defenders in Pokrovsk direction - ISW

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 58 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the occupiers in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defensive positions 38 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attempts to break through the defences of our troops in the direction of Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were three combat engagements in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region.

Ukrainian troops clashed once with the invaders in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Situation is difficult and uncontrollable: Fighting already on outskirts of Selydove - Deep State

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, including in the deep rear.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces carried out 19 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and also hit two artillery pieces, a radar and three other important enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,200 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised three tanks, 23 armoured combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defence system, 84 operational and tactical UAVs, 57 vehicles and two units of occupiers' special equipment.

See more: Battles are extremely fierce: Syrskyi spent several days in Pokrovsk direction. PHOTOS