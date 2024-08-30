Italy forbids Ukraine to strike with its weapons on territory of Russia - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tajani

Italy does not allow the use of weapons provided to Ukraine for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, because "Rome is not at war with Moscow."

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, Censor.NET reports with reference to Corriere della serra.

He emphasized that Italy transferred mainly defensive weapons to Ukraine. In particular, the SAMP/T air defense system, which "cannot be used on the territory of Russia", is to be handed over soon.

"Each country decides personally whether to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with transferred weapons. We are not at war with Russia, NATO is not at war with Russia. Therefore, for Italy, the position remains unchanged - to use our weapons on the territory of Ukraine. And other countries decide how they deem necessary," Tajani added.

Read more: Italy is ready to cooperate with Ukraine and international organizations to return children abducted by Russia, - Ambassador Formosa