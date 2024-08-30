Russian mercenaries from the "Bear" brigade, associated with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, leave Burkina Faso in Africa. They are being returned to repel the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Monde.

According to the publication, this group of about a hundred people, which arrived in the capital of the African state of Ouagadougou in May, provided security for a number of key figures, including, probably, the head of the junta, Captain Ibrahim Traore. He came to power in a coup in September 2022.

It is noted that the official reason for the departure of Russian mercenaries from Africa, just three months after their arrival, is participation in Russian defense efforts against the offensive of the Ukrainian army, which began on August 6 in the Kursk region.

According to Le Monde estimates, about 300 Russian mercenaries are stationed in Burkina Faso.

The publication contacted the commander of the "Bear" brigade, Viktor Yermolaev, via Telegram on August 22, after Ukraine began its invasion of the Kursk region.

Yermolaev also told Le Monde that the unit "has no connection with the Russian Ministry of Defense."

However, there is evidence that she was contacted by some heads of the Russian defense department. Thus, on April 5, 2023, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister, who currently oversees the Kremlin's entire military presence on the African continent, personally visited the Perevalny camp in occupied Crimea to offer his support.

The Vedmedi brigade was formed in March 2023 and is part of the Russian military group Redut, which is a private military company.

Juntas in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have established close defense and diplomatic ties with Russia. After the coups in these countries, the Alliance of Sahel States was created.

