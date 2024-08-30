US does not provide assistance to Ukraine in investigation of F-16 incident - Pentagon

The United States has not received requests from Ukraine for assistance in investigating the incident involving the loss of the first F-16 fighter jet by Ukrainian forces.

This was stated by the Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, Censor.NET reports with reference to the US Ministry of Defense.

Commenting on the situation with the downing of the F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine, as a result of which pilot Mes died, Singh said that the United States had not received requests from Ukraine for assistance in investigating the incident.

"I saw the message, but I have no information about the provision of assistance from our side or requests for it from the side of Ukraine," Singh said.

The spokeswoman of the Pentagon emphasized that only the Ukrainian side can comment on the issue of the plane wreckage, and the Pentagon does not confirm information about the causes of the accident.

Singh noted that the US does not comment on the details of the incident or the possible failure of the electronic equipment on board the fighter jets, and urged to contact Ukraine directly for comments.

She also declined to comment on the number of F-16s already in Ukraine or planned for deployment, as it is a matter of operational security.

"I will not go into details about the number of F-16s in Ukraine. This is a matter for the Ukrainian side," she emphasized.

The US Department of Defense added that combat aviation is extremely complex and that the United States is proud to have been able to train Ukrainian pilots both in the US and with the help of allies.

What preceded?

On the evening of August 29, the General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Before that, it became known that on August 26, pilot Oleksii Mes died while repelling a Russian missile strike.

