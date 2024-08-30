Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions (updated)
Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and 16 regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by DTEK's press service, Censor.NET informs.
The reason is a difficult situation in the power system. Thus, the power outage schedules will not apply.
At the same time, Ukrenergo said that due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions in the morning.
