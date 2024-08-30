Occupants tried to land in Kurakhove sector yesterday. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped enemy assault - press service of 33rd SMB

Russian troops are moving in small groups, trying to accumulate forces for further advance in the Kurakhove direction. The defence forces do not allow this and destroy the enemy assault groups.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting press officer of the 33rd SMB Nazar Voitenkov on the air of "Espreso" TV channel.

"In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is using armoured vehicles, as the area the Russians are trying to overcome consists of fields that are difficult to cross on foot. These fields are remotely mined or well targeted by our artillery systems and mortars. We are also actively using FPV drones. Yesterday, another enemy attack took place in our sector," said Voitenkov.

According to him, it was an attempt to land troops in two landings, where they planned to gain a foothold, dig in, wait for support and then move on, but the Russians failed. Ukrainian troops stopped the assault and completely destroyed the landing group.

The acting press officer of the 33rd SMB also noted that the occupiers usually bring vehicles that can land up to 10-15 people. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can see them thanks to round-the-clock monitoring of the battlefield.

"Any attempts they make to hide, disguise themselves or take cover are cancelled, disintegrated and destroyed. We don't allow them to congregate because it is dangerous. That's why they move in small groups, trying to build up strength for further advancement. However, we do not allow them to do so," Voitenkov added.

