On left bank of Kherson region and in Orykhiv direction, Defense Forces have improved their tactical position - OGT "Tavria"

On the left-bank bridgeheads and in the Orihiv direction, the Ukrainian defenders have not lost territory and positions, in some areas, the situation is improving.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Lykhoviy, the spokesman of the OSGT "Tavria", announced this on the air of the telethon.

"This is active defense. Some positions and some observation points are being restored. That is, despite the fact that we have no losses of territory and positions, in some areas this situation is improving. And this is happening both in the Kherson region on the left-bank bridgeheads on the banks of the Dnipro, and in the Orihiv direction," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that the area of ​​responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" is considered to be the calmest - the enemy's activity is less here.

"This is another proof that the Russians do not have the resources to conduct active and effective offensive actions in several directions at the same time. And in fact, they sacrificed the previous activity and announcements regarding their offensives in the Zaporizhzhia direction to the transfer of units to other directions. Here they simply have there is no resource to conduct active hostilities and advance somewhere," the soldier explained.

He also noted that it was from the Zaporizhzhia region that the occupiers transferred a small number of units to other regions and to the Kursk region.

"If we talk in numbers, since the beginning of this week, 19 enemy assaults have been repulsed in our entire operational zone. If we compare with the Pokrovsky direction, this happens in half a day," Lykhoviy noted.

Strike of the enemy

Compared to July, in August the intensity of enemy artillery shelling decreased, this is a consequence of the successful actions of Ukrainian rocket launchers, aviation, and drones. However, the Russians actively use aviation and UAVs.

During the past day, the enemy dropped 11 guided aerial bombs on the Kherson region.

"The activity of enemy aircraft remains quite high. Yesterday, the enemy carried out five airstrikes in our operational zone using 11 guided air bombs, and all of them fell on the Kherson region," he said.

In addition, there were 180 drops of almost 300 ammunition from copters, 4 of which contained poisonous substances, the military informed.

