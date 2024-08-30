West slows down support for Ukraine due to fear of Russian Federation - Hodges

The lack of decisive action on the part of Western partners in support of Ukraine reflects the inability of allied countries to clearly state their aspirations for Ukraine's victory over Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, retired general Ben Hodges, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

He emphasized that the allied countries cannot determine the strategic results they want to achieve in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.

"Even though it is clearly in the strategic interests of the US and Europe for Russia to be defeated and return to the 1991 borders of Ukraine and Russia. The failure on this issue is the result of excessive fear of the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia if Ukraine uses Western weapons. The West is holding back instead of acting decisively," Hodges said.

The general added that the deterrence of the US from taking decisive action due to the threat of Russia's use of tactical nuclear weapons is a serious signal not only for Moscow, but also for North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, China, and other countries that aspire to possess nuclear weapons.

It will be recalled that Hungary and Slovakia refused to approve permission for Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons.