EU will discuss increasing military training mission for Ukraine - Borrell

The defense ministers of the EU countries intend to discuss how to increase the scope of the training mission for Ukraine, the purpose of which is currently defined in the training of about 60 thousand soldiers.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said this today in Brussels before the start of an informal meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the EU.

"The most important issue remains EU military support for Ukraine. Within this support, the training of Ukrainian servicemen plays an important role. So we intend to discuss how to increase the volume of our training mission. The goal is to train about 60,000 soldiers. We will increase this goal, and I'll tell you today how much. But this is by far the most successful training mission ever undertaken by the European Union," Borrell said.

As he noted, the successful training of 60,000 Ukrainian servicemen is an outstanding result, the achievement of which many European countries contributed. Today, the ministers will discuss the possibility of opening a coordination center in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on these issues on the ground.

Regarding the possibility of training Ukrainian military personnel with the help of EUMAM Ukraine directly in Ukraine, the high representative of the EU noted that currently there is no consensus among the member states regarding such use of the mission.

"This issue is not on the agenda today (meeting. - Ed.). The EU intends to open a coordination center in Ukraine, but at the moment there is no agreement on the training of the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine with the participation of European instructors," Borrell said.

