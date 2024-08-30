Air strike on enterprise in Sumy: Excessive concentration of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen in air is recorded

After the morning attack of the Russian Federation on the industrial infrastructure in Sumy, an excess of the concentration of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide in the air was recorded.

"In order to control the state of the atmospheric air, the specialists of the Sumy Laboratory Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are taking samples of the atmospheric air to conduct air quality studies on the content of chemical substances at three points.

According to the preliminary results, a slight excess of the concentration of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide was detected," the message reads.

Also, the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology conducts research on atmospheric air samples taken at stationary atmospheric air monitoring stations in the city of Sumy.

Until the fire is completely extinguished, residents are advised to close their windows and spend less time outdoors. This especially applies to people prone to allergic reactions and children.

It is also advised to carefully process things and products that were in an open area during the fumigation.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the Russian airstrike on Sumy, the number of dead increased to two people.

