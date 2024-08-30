Residents of Sumy region border-zone are urged to evacuate - RMA

As of today, August 30, more than 21 thousand people have already been evacuated from the border of Sumy region.

This is stated in the message of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 183 settlements in the Sumy region have been identified as those whose residents are subject to evacuation. It is dangerous to stay in these territories now, as the enemy continues to intensively shell Sumy region using various types of weapons, including GABs, which is causing civilians to suffer.

"I appeal to community leaders: there is no time for delay today, we need to make concrete decisions and evacuate people. There are communities that are ready to take people in, ready to provide accommodation and accept those who need help. We are supported by neighboring regions, where housing for those who are evacuating has been prepared," said Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, as reported by Romny RMA, their communities are currently ready to provide 67 houses for the residents of the border area. As of now, 3 families with children have already been accommodated in Romny region and 5 more families are being prepared to be settled.

Read more: Since beginning of full-scale war, 1.468 million civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

It is also reported that in order to support and accompany the evacuees, coordination headquarters for evacuation measures have been set up in each of the districts of Sumy region. The decision was made in accordance with a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the headquarters, people who have left or are planning to leave are provided with information about available places for temporary residence, the possibility of receiving social support, legal and other assistance, and options for quickly engaging displaced persons in activities in local communities, taking into account their professional and personal experience.

It is noted that residents of the Sumy region who have decided to move to safer places can find out about the time and place of evacuation from the head of the community or the village chief of the settlement.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: 8 civilians are wounded. PHOTO