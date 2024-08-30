AFU take control of another 5 km² of territory in Kursk region - Syrskyi

Ukrainian defenders have advanced another two kilometers in the Kursk region. There is also a replenishment of the exchange fund.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Staff.

"The offensive continues in the Kursk sector. Our troops advanced up to two kilometers in some areas over the last day," he said.

According to him, in the Kursk region, the Defense Forces took control of another five square kilometers of enemy territory.

At the same time, Russian forces are trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Pokrovsk direction, but as of this morning, all attacks have been repelled. The enemy was not successful, added Syrskyi.

