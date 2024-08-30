GABs strike on Kharkiv: 7 people were killed, including child. 77 injured, including 18 children (updated)

Seven people are killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. 77 people were injured.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"In Nemyshlianskyi district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area are wounded.



Two people have already died in a burning high-rise building in the Industrialnyi district," the statement said.

The head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that five people were injured in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi District.

"We already know about three dead in a high-rise building in the Industrial district," the mayor added.

UPDATE

"As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, 28 people have been wounded. Medics continue to work at the sites of the hits," Syniehubov later wrote.

As of 5:20 p.m., it is known that 5 people were killed.

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of victims had increased to 47.

He said that 20 of the injured people as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv are in serious or extremely serious condition. There are victims with amputations.

Before that, Syniehubov said that the enemy hit 5 locations:

Industrialnyi district, 12-storey building. Five cars were damaged, three people died.

The central part of the city. There was hit to the ground, grass caught fire.

Industrialnyi district. A 14-year-old girl died, there are four more injured.

Slobidskyi district. A hit to a warehouse building. Two victims.

Slobidskyi district. Three houses were damaged. Six people were injured.

At 7:04 p.m., Syniehubov reported that the death toll had risen to six.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that the number of victims had increased to 59. Among them are 9 children aged 5 to 16.

"People continue to go to hospitals. Six people have died. Information is being updated," he said in his post.

At 10:04 p.m., Syniehubov said the death toll had risen to seven.

A dead woman has been pulled out from the rubble of a 12-story building in the Industrial District. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv with GABs.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims had increased to 77, including 18 children.

Seven people died, including one child born in 2009.

"State Emergency Service units continue to work at the site of the enemy bombing. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire, dismantling the rubble and conducting search operations. Coverage of the scene has been organized," the statement said.

