Russia is mostly assaulting in Pokrovsk direction. Since beginning of day, there have been 109 combat engagements in frontline - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 109 combat engagements with Russian invaders who continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, today the areas of Druzhba, Romashkove, Sopych, Kucherivka, Novovasylivka, Pokrovka, Mezenivka, Khrinivka, Luhivka, Slavhorod, Nova Huta, Studenok, Porozok, Kliusy, Tymofiivka, Stara Huta, Rudak, Chuikivka were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs on Sumy, Hlukhiv and Sosnivka.

The situation in the East

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice assaulted the defensive lines of our units near Pletenivka and Vovchansk, where one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched two attacks with GABs near Hoptivka and Semenivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted 18 offensives near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, Lozova, Andriivka and Stelmakhivka. Six attacks are currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Novosadove. Twelve attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks near Vyimka, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhnokamianske. One battle is ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske and Andriivka six times. Five attacks were stopped, one is ongoing. Russian invaders also launched two air strikes on Chasiv Yar and Dmytrivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders tried ten times to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Nine engagements were completed, one is ongoing. The aggressor's aviation attacked with free-flight aerial rockets near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians carried out 36 assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Karlivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 28 attacks, eight battles are currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 14 times near Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Ten of the enemy's attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy unsuccessfully assaulted our positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar five times. In addition, using aviation, the invaders dropped two GABs near Sadove and launched free-flight aerial rockets at Yehorivka and Solodke.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted an offensive near Robotyne. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers also suffered a defeat, attacking the positions of our units.

In other areas, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

