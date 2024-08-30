EU Ambassador Mathernova: AFU offensive in Kursk region has changed narratives on war in West

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region has brought tangible results.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

According to the diplomat, the attitude to the events in the Kursk region is fundamentally different from what is sometimes heard in the West

"Perhaps, for the military experts in this room, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region does not seem so convincing. But it was extremely important for Ukrainians. Not only for changing narratives. The moral impetus was extraordinary," explained Mathernova.

Already, she noted, the Ukrainian offensive on Russian territory has brought tangible results.

"That is, we have a change of narratives in the West about the war, we have an increase in morale, and Ukrainians have received hundreds of Russian prisoners of war, whom they can exchange for Ukrainian prisoners. ... This has changed the dynamics of the war, despite the fact that we have Russian advances in eastern Ukraine," the ambassador added.

