Spain will not send its instructors to Ukraine - Defense Minister Robles

Spain does not intend to send its instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian military personnel. However, the country will continue to train AFU soldiers on its territory.

This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles,Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET reports.

Robles also emphasized that Spain is in favor of expanding the EUMAM training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Spain does not share this option (sending its instructors to Ukraine - ed.). I have already had the opportunity to say that we intend to expand our participation, that we strongly believe in the EUMAM mission, which I visited this week, and it is bringing very positive results. But Spain intends to continue to carry out this mission in Spain, on Spanish territory, and is not going to send instructors to Ukraine," said the head of the Spanish defense ministry.

She said that the possibility of expanding the EUMAM Ukraine mission is currently being considered so that 75,000 Ukrainians can receive combat training in different EU countries.

"We are ready to increase the required number because we understand that this mission is of fundamental importance today," the minister added.

Earlier this week, Robles met with a group of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in Toledo. The Spanish minister said that since the fall of 2022, more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in Spain as part of the EU mission.

