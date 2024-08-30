Polish Ministry of Defense: We will not shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine

Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian skies.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Pawel Zalewski after an informal meeting of the EU Defense Ministerial Council in Brussels, Polish Radio quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

The Polish official emphasized that "NATO and EU countries are not parties to the war."

At the same time, he noted that Poland stands for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular its air defense.

"Ukraine must have something to defend itself, to protect its territory and airspace. But we do not consider in any format, especially bilateral, what is actually one of Ukraine's expectations, i.e. the ability to shoot down Russian missiles or drones from the territory of Poland," Zalewski said.

According to him, the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense by Western partners should be sufficient so that Ukraine does not need support from Polish aviation.

In addition, Warsaw is in favor of the allies lifting restrictions on the use of long-range Western weapons transferred to Ukraine.

