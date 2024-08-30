Borrell promised to find solution to unblock 6.6 billion euros to help Ukraine

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, promises to find a solution to circumvent the blocking of more than €6 billion from the European Peace Fund, which compensates member states for the cost of arms aid to Ukraine. These funds are blocked due to Hungary's veto.

Borrell said this during a press conference following an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the diplomat, 6.6 billion euros are still blocked within the European Peace Fund, in the Fund for Assistance to Ukraine, created at the beginning of the year.

"Many ministers reiterated today: this is not Ukrainian money, this is our money because we have not been compensated for the costs that have already been incurred - Ukraine has already received weapons, but they have not received reimbursement," the head of European diplomacy said.

At the same time, he said that many ministers said that an urgent decision was needed. Borrell assured that he would look for this solution.

"I will look for it. One way or another, I will find this solution," the EU's top diplomat said.

