In Kaliningrad, married couple who spoke Ukrainian near military unit was accused of discrediting RF army

In Kaliningrad, a married couple was accused of discrediting the Russian army because they spoke Ukrainian while overpassing military unit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Medusa.

Russian Alexander Burov told reporters that on July 17, while drunk, he decided to "jokingly speak Ukrainian" with his wife Alexandra while passing by the unit. This angered the military, and an argument ensued. The Burovs were detained by military police officers.

Later, at the police station, according to Oleksandra, the security forces taped her mouth shut and forced her to kneel.

The woman was arrested for three days under the article on disorderly conduct, while her husband was arrested for ten days. The reports on "discrediting" the army have not yet been reviewed.

