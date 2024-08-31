In Kharkiv region, enemy is regrouping units. In Vovchansk, southern part of city was hit with MLRS - OSGT "Kharkiv"

During the past 24 hours, 7 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv region.Since the beginning of this day, 1 combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT "Kharkiv".

In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the occupiers are regrouping units in advanced positions and evacuating casualties.

Near Lukyantsi, the enemy regrouped units of the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps. Conducts logistical support measures.

In the area of ​​Staritsa and Ohirtsevo, the enemy is carrying out logistical support and engineering equipment for the positions.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues its assault in the area of ​​a multi-storey building, conducts reconnaissance with the help of UAVs in order to identify units of the Defense Forces. Used RSZV in the southern part of the city.

The enemy is completing the replacement of the 83rd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade with the 136th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 58th Army in the area of ​​Tyche settlement.

Combat actions

During the past day, 7 combat clashes took place. the Russian occupiers also carried out 5 airstrikes using 8 KABs and 31 strikes with kamikaze drones. The enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 401 times.

Since the beginning of this day, 1 combat clash has been going on in the Vovchansk region.

The defense forces of Ukraine adequately respond to the actions and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amount to 82 people.

Also, in our direction, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged 79 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

17 artillery systems;

18 cars;

5 units of special equipment;

39 UAVs.

52 personnel shelters and 2 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

