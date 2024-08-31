Lithuanian Defense Minister Kasciunas calls on EU to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with Western weapons: We must allow Ukrainians to achieve full combat capability

Lithuania calls on the EU leadership to allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with Western weapons.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Laurinas Kasciunas at an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels, the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence reported.

"We must allow Ukrainians to achieve full combat capability against Russia. The EU and its member states must make it clear that there are no restrictions on the use of the weapons provided, including long-range systems, missiles or drones," Kasciunas said.

In addition, according to him, "the actions of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia changed the course of the war and exposed the vulnerability of the Russian army. It is obvious that Ukrainians know how to effectively fight the aggressor's forces".

As noted, the EU defence ministers also discussed ways to meet Ukraine's needs effectively and quickly by purchasing weapons from Ukraine or third countries and transferring them to Ukraine. One way is to use the profits from frozen Russian assets. The parties also discussed cooperation with NATO and issues related to the EU mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Kasciunas recalled that in June, the Lithuanian Defence Council decided to provide Ukraine with military support in the amount of at least 0.25% of the country's GDP over three years, suggesting that other EU countries follow suit.

In addition, he called on the European Commission to take joint defence measures at the EU level that would protect the eastern borders with Russia and Belarus.