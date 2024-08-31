There is no alternative to Ukraine’s victory in war, otherwise we will all be defeated, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

The head of the Danish government, Mette Frederiksen, is convinced that if Russia wins the war against Ukraine, not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe will suffer defeat.

According to Censor.NET with reference to UP, Frederiksen said this at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague

"There is no alternative for Ukraine to win the war. Because if Russia wins, not only Ukraine, but all of us will lose," the Prime Minister said.

She emphasised that there is almost unanimous agreement in the European Union on this.

"Europe has never been as united as it is now... We sometimes have internal discussions. But it's not about 12 for one option, 15 for another. No, we are talking about 26 against one. That is one country against the whole of Europe," Frederiksen said.

In addition, she called on those who do not properly support Ukraine's victory to "understand how dangerous the situation is".

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said that Denmark was ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets at the beginning of the Russian invasion and would not restrict their use in any way.