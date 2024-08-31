Umierov confirms that Ukraine has given US list of targets in Russia that it wants to attack with ATACMS missiles

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has confirmed that he has handed over a list of targets in Russia that Ukraine wants to hit with US long-range ATACMS missiles to the United States.

According to Censor.NET, Umierov said this in an interview with CNN.

According to the defence minister, he had a conversation with senior US officials about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.

"We explained what means we need to protect our citizens from the Russian terror that the Russians are inflicting on us, so I hope that we were heard," Umierov said.

He confirmed that the US side had been provided with a list of targets that Kyiv wants to hit with ATACMS missiles.

Read more: West slows down support for Ukraine due to fear of Russian Federation - Hodges

"We are showing that the airfields they use to strike our cities are within the range of deep strikes," Umierov said.

In addition, the minister assured that Ukraine will continue to insist on lifting the restrictions to protect Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

"They are beating our citizens. That's why we want to deter them, we want to stop them, we don't want to allow their aircraft to approach our borders to bomb cities," the minister said.

Earlier, Politico reported that Ukrainian officials are preparing to submit a list of targets in Russia that could be attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces if Washington lifts restrictions on the use of long-range US weapons.