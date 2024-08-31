Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian Orion UAV in Kursk direction - Air Force

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Orion drone in the Kursk sector.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 11.00 a.m. on 31 August 2024, the Air Force shot down a Russian Orion unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kursk direction," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that the downed enemy drone was a medium-altitude UAV with a long flight duration. This drone has been in service with the Russian army since 2020.

Read more: Occupants report drone attack on Sevastopol, traffic on Crimean bridge is blocked

"The on-board equipment is designed for visual, radar or radio reconnaissance with the possibility of long-term patrolling in a designated area," the Air Force said.

The weight of the Russian Orion UAV is 1150 kg. It can carry a payload of 200 kg.

"It can carry up to four different types of ammunition, including air-to-surface missiles. The Air Force has already shot down UAVs of this type in other areas," the military added.