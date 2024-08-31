ENG
Ministry of Defense is working on possibility of continuing to update data in "Reserve+" for those who did not have time until July 16

The Ministry of Defence wants the ability to update data through the Reserve+ app to continue.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

The Deputy Minister stressed that according to the law, Ukrainians had 60 days to update their data.

However, Chernogorenko noted that the Ministry of Defence is keen to ensure that the possibility of updating data through Reserve+ continues and increases after 60 days have passed since the law on mobilization came into force.

"We would very much like to see the possibility of updating data continued, increased, and users have the opportunity to do so in the 'legal field'. We will propose how to organize this, how to do it," said the Deputy Minister.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko said that the Ministry of Defence plans to turn the Reserve+ app into an online TCC.

