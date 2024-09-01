ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11634 visitors online
News
6 073 15

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 616,300 people (+1,350 per day), 8,592 tanks, 17,636 artillery systems, 16,760 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Знищення російської техніки

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 616,300 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 09.01.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 616,300 (+1,350) people,

tanks - 8592 (+10) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 16760 (+24) units,

artillery systems - 17636 (+22) units,

MLRS - 1176 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 940 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 14507 (+36),

cruise missiles - 2557 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23881 (+56) units,

special equipment - 2991 (+14)

Watch more: Occupier failed to shoot himself on battlefield due to malfunctioning machine gun. VIDEO

ліквідація військ РФ

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) Armed Forces HQ (3999) liquidation (2344) elimination (4955) arms (858)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 