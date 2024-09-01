Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced alleged shooting down of 158 UAVs over regions of central Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that Russian air defense forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones over the regions of central Russia overnight, including 9 over Moscow and the Moscow region.

As Censor.NET informs, the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense is quoted by the propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

As noted, the drones were allegedly shot down over the Kursk, Bryansk, Ryazan, Moscow, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Tula, Tambov, Smolensk, Oryol, Tver and Ivanovo regions.

As Censor.NET informed, on the night of September 1, 2024, two power plants were attacked in the Moscow and Tver regions during a drone attack on Russia. It was also reported about the fire at the Moscow Refinery.