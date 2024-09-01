22 thousand people evacuated from Sumy region’s border - RMA

As of 1 September, almost 22,000 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas of the Sumy region.

This was stated by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Sumy region suffers daily from shelling by Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, the Russian invaders have fired more than 10,000 times at the territories of the Sumy region. For comparison, last year there were 8,000 such attacks.

"In August alone, the Russians fired more than 2,200 times at settlements and territories in the Sumy region. The enemy is using powerful weapons against the civilian population, dropping guided aerial bombs and FPV drones," the official said.

According to Artiukh, evacuations are being carried out to protect people, and as of 1 September, about 22,000 people have already been moved from the dangerous areas. The head of the RMA is convinced that the number of evacuees will grow. He noted that the current priority is to meet the needs of IDPs whose homes were destroyed by the enemy.

"There is already an agreement to install 10 modular houses for 70 IDPs in Sumy district, and the construction of a modular town for 100 people in Sumy is scheduled to start in early September. The project is funded with the support of the Swedish Red Cross," said Artiukh.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 45,000 people need to be evacuated from the Sumy region.