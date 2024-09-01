Almost 60% of Poles believe that Poland should shoot down Russian objects that fly into country’s airspace - poll

The majority of Poles surveyed support shooting down Russian drones and missiles in Polish airspace.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the SW Research centre and published by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, Censor.NET reports.

The respondents were asked whether, in their opinion, Poland should shoot down objects flying over the country's territory during Russia's attack on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what kind of objects they are.

58.5% of Polish citizens said that Poland should shoot down these air targets.

Women were more categorical: 61% of respondents are in favour of shooting down any unidentified targets over the territory of Poland. Among men, the percentage of those who support shooting down any air targets over Poland is 56%.

Opposed are 22.1% of respondents. 19.4% have not yet decided on this issue.

Earlier, the Polish army said that an "air object" had violated the country's airspace during Russia's massive missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk later said that Warsaw was not yet 100 per cent certain that an unknown object had violated the country's airspace during Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on 26 August.