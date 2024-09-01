Situation is critical, but for Ukraine situation looks better than three months ago, - Finnish President Stubb on Russian invasion

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that the situation in the Russian war against Ukraine is critical, but better than three months ago.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Yle.

Stubb noted that it is difficult to estimate when the war, which has been going on for more than 2.5 years, will end.

"The situation is critical, but for Ukraine, the situation looks better than it did three months ago," the president added.

He believes that the start of talks about peace is a "positive moment".

Stubb stressed that the conditions for achieving peace put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were the return of territories, security guarantees, prosecution of war criminals and the restoration of the country.

"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Finnish President assured.

He stressed that Finland has chosen its side, which makes it difficult to mediate in the negotiations.

Stubb was also asked why Ukraine is restricted from using Western weapons to strike inside Russia.

According to him, there should be no restrictions as long as Ukraine is doing so in self-defence and within the framework of international law, but strikes should not be on civilian objects.

Earlier, Stubb called the restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike Russian territory "absurd" and called on partners to lift them.