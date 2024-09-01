Movement of organic matter from Seim is gradually slowing down. Chernihiv is still 74 km away - Ministry of Environment

The movement of organic matter from the Seim is gradually slowing down. As of 1 September, organic matter from the Seim was recorded at a distance of 92 km from the confluence with the Desna. There are still 74 km to go to Chernihiv.

This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine with reference to the State Agency of Water Resources, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier it was expected that organic pollution would reach Chernihiv on 30 August - 2 September, 166 km from the confluence of the Seim River into the Desna River.

However, there is currently a tendency for the daily movement of organic matter to slow down several times due to the dilution of these substances by the waters of the Desna.

It is noted that on 30 August, organic matter moved along the Desna River at a speed of 26 km/day, on 31 August - 22 km/day, and on 1 September - 18 km/day.

"This trend will continue, so the pollution will reach Chernihiv around 3-5 September," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry said that, according to monitoring data, the state of the Seim River from the border with Russia to the village of Chaplichy in the Sumy region is stabilising. There is a slight increase in dissolved oxygen in the water, a decrease in the pungent unpleasant odour and the restoration of the natural colour.

Suspended solids are settling to the bottom of the river in the Seim water, so artificial aeration is not yet possible in the Sumy region, as this could lead to repeated pollution of the river, the ministry added.

The State Water Agency, together with the State Ecological Inspectorate, is reportedly analysing the data received from laboratories and experts around the clock and developing appropriate measures.

Read more: Drone attack in Ternopil on 20 August: Excessive levels of chlorine in air are still being recorded

Pollution of the Seim River

The day before, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River had been polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is currently unknown whether this was done intentionally or accidentally.

On 30 August, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that the Desna River in the Chernihiv region had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching the drinking water intake of Kyiv.