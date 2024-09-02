In Kharkiv region, enemy is trying to establish cooperation between units, evacuating casualties and replacing personnel. 3 firefights continue in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian invaders continue to assault in the area of a multi-storey building in Vovchansk. They used tank weapons in the direction of the positions of Ukrainian troops near Hlyboke.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OTG "Kharkiv".

In the area of Hlyboke, Russians are establishing cooperation between units of the 11th Tank Regiment and the 9th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorised Rifle Division, and are evacuating casualties. He used the tank's weapons in the direction of Ukrainian troops' positions.

Near Lukiantsi, the enemy took measures to provide comprehensive support to the units of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment of the 11th Army Corps at the frontline.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy is replacing personnel at the front lines and evacuating casualties.

In Vovchansk, the enemy continues assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings. They are conducting aerial reconnaissance and establishing a communication system. He made an attempt to deploy three IFVs-3 to support the assault groups.

The enemy is building up the electronic warfare system and testing the communication system near the village of Tykhe.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Over the past day, 7 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 3 missile attacks and 31 kamikaze drone strikes. The occupants fired 399 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of this day, 3 combat engagements have taken place in the area of Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are responding adequately to the attacks and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the past day amounted to 95 men, including 35 irreversible, 58 sanitary and 2 prisoners.

In addition, the enemy lost 73 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged in our sector, including:

2 tanks;

5 armoured combat vehicles;

1 artillery system;

12 vehicles;

1 unit of special equipment;

52 UAVs.

They also destroyed 65 shelters for personnel, 4 ammunition storage sites and a fuel and lubricant storage site.

