China on Russia’s plans to change its nuclear doctrine: Beijing has always stressed that nuclear war is not option

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stressed that nuclear weapons cannot be used to unleash a nuclear war.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have seen this message (with the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the change in nuclear doctrine - Ed.) China has repeatedly emphasised that nuclear weapons cannot be used to unleash a nuclear war, nuclear weapons cannot be used to conduct hostilities," she said.

Mao Ning recalled that in January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear powers (the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France and the Russian Federation) issued a joint statement in which they stressed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be allowed to begin.

"Under the current circumstances, it is important that all parties remain calm, exercise restraint and work together to calm the situation, promote de-escalation and reduce strategic risks through dialogue and consultations," the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the country would change its nuclear doctrine.

