Chasiv Yar is under fire from occupiers, but they do not control settlement - 26th Brigade spokesman Kalashnikov

The defence of Chasiv Yar is held through the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, and Russians cannot cross it or create a bridgehead in this area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Kalashnikov, a spokesman for the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevich, during a broadcast on "Espreso" TV channel

"It should also be noted that the former settlements they destroyed - Klishchiivka and Andriivka - are still holding. That is, the invaders were unable to flank Chasiv Yar, as they had originally intended, so they stormed it head-on with significant losses. For a certain period of time, the Russians have had no gains in this area," Kalashnikov said.

Why is Chasiv Yar of great operational and tactical importance?

The city is located on a hill, a ridge that dominates the surrounding area, allowing it to control the lowlands. This made it convenient for the defenders to fire on the occupiers at the beginning of their offensive there.

"Today, Chasiv Yar is a fortress that covers an agglomeration of cities - Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka. In addition, our logistics routes are controlled from this hill," Kalashnikov said.

