Political steps are being taken to return Zaporizhzhia NPP, but they are not enough - Zelenskyy

At present, Ukraine is unable to return the Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by the Russians by military means. Political steps are being taken to return the plant to Ukrainian control.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

However, according to the head of state, political steps are not enough to regain control of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Regarding the return of ZNPP, today there are only political steps and, unfortunately, they are not enough to return the plant under our control. It would be safer for Ukraine to control Zaporizhzhia NPP, and so far, from the point of view of the battlefield, I do not see such opportunities, and those that probably exist are dangerous. Therefore, we believe that it is still politically necessary to return our station. At least, we are talking about this at all platforms," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the issue of de-occupation of ZNPP is being dealt with by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. In the near future, Grossi will visit Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia NPP. After that, he intends to visit Kyiv.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is working to ensure that the IAEA team rotates at ZNPP, as this is safer.

"At least we understand the information. Maybe not completely, not 100%, but there is information about what is happening there, and the IAEA is still in charge of security control today. I know that he (Grossi - ed.) is going to come with some proposals to strengthen security control, and we will discuss the next steps," the Ukrainian leader added.